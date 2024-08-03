In a series of coordinated operations over the past 24 hours, the Border Security Force (BSF) deployed in Tripura has successfully detained three Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian tout involved in smuggling activities.

On August 2, BSF personnel stationed along the International Border in Jaynagar, West Tripura, observed a group of 4 to 5 Bangladeshi nationals attempting to cross the border towards the fence around 9:40 PM and again at 11:30 PM. The troops, acting on their alertness, fired stun grenades to disperse the group, who retreated back into Bangladesh.

In another incident, BSF detected two Bangladeshi nationals attempting to breach the border fence in Lankamura, West Tripura. The alert forces intercepted and apprehended them before they could cross into Indian territory.

Additionally, a BSF patrol party apprehended a Bangladeshi national near BOP Yakubnagar in Dharmanagar, North Tripura, as he attempted to negotiate the border fencing.

In a significant development, an intelligence-led operation resulted in the arrest of Rupan Miya, a notorious Indian tout, in Nischintapur, West Tripura. Miya, who was under surveillance by the BSF and the Government Railway Police (GRP) Agartala, was apprehended from his village, Madhya Charipara. He is wanted for his involvement in facilitating illegal migration from Bangladesh to India. Miya has been handed over to GRP Agartala for further legal action, and investigations into his connections with Bangladeshi smugglers are ongoing.