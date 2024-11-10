Tripura: BSF detains two Bangladeshis; seizes drugs worth Rs 40 lakh
Border Security Force personnel intercepted two Bangladeshi nationals attempting to cross the Indo-Bangladesh border fence near Tilabazar outpost in Tripura's Unakoti district on November 10. The detained individuals are from Bangladesh's Sylhet district, BSF officials confirmed.
Border Security Force personnel intercepted two Bangladeshi nationals attempting to cross the Indo-Bangladesh border fence near Tilabazar outpost in Tripura's Unakoti district on November 10. The detained individuals are from Bangladesh's Sylhet district, BSF officials confirmed.
In a separate operation, BSF troops at the Srimatapur outpost in the Sepahijala district recovered 4,000 Yaba tablets valued at approximately Rs 40 lakh.
The force also conducted a joint operation with the Forest Protection Unit, destroying illegal cannabis cultivation near Vijoy Nagar village in Sonamura. "Total 75,000 pre-mature plants spread over 15 acres has been destroyed by cutting and burning," the BSF statement said.
"BSF is maintaining a high level of alertness on the international border to prevent infiltration and making optimum efforts to maintain a drug-free society," the statement added.
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