Border Security Force personnel intercepted two Bangladeshi nationals attempting to cross the Indo-Bangladesh border fence near Tilabazar outpost in Tripura's Unakoti district on November 10. The detained individuals are from Bangladesh's Sylhet district, BSF officials confirmed.

In a separate operation, BSF troops at the Srimatapur outpost in the Sepahijala district recovered 4,000 Yaba tablets valued at approximately Rs 40 lakh.

The force also conducted a joint operation with the Forest Protection Unit, destroying illegal cannabis cultivation near Vijoy Nagar village in Sonamura. "Total 75,000 pre-mature plants spread over 15 acres has been destroyed by cutting and burning," the BSF statement said.

"BSF is maintaining a high level of alertness on the international border to prevent infiltration and making optimum efforts to maintain a drug-free society," the statement added.