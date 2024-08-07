Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), Daljit Singh Chawdhary will arrive in Tripura on August 7 to inspect bordering areas, in light of the current situation in Bangladesh.

Sources from the BSF confirmed to India Today NE that the DG is arriving in Tripura and will visit various border areas of the state.

Tripura shares an 856 km long international border with Bangladesh.

"The DG of BSF is visiting all the states that share a border with Bangladesh. He was in West Bengal and is arriving in Tripura today to inspect the border areas of this state," said a BSF source.

The source further stated that he is likely to visit Kailashahar Sub-division under Unakoti District, Akhaura of West District, and Srimanta Integrated Check Post under Sepahijala District.

"The DG is likely to hold meetings with senior officials of Tripura Police and is also expected to meet the Chief Secretary of Tripura. He will hold a meeting with BSF officials deployed in Tripura," the source added.

The source also mentioned that during his visit, he will inspect the borders and assess the preparedness of the BSF, as the situation in Bangladesh is volatile.