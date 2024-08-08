The Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully brought back 17 Indian workers stranded in Bangladesh amid ongoing violence. These workers, employed by AFCONS Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, were constructing a four-lane road from Akhaura to Kishoreganj.

A senior BSF official stated that the workers, stranded at their camp in Ramrail, Bangladesh, sought assistance from the BSF on the evening of August 7. "Inspector General Patel Piyush Purusottam Das, IPS, of the Tripura Frontier BSF, received a distress call about the situation. The workers were en route to the Akhaura Integrated Check Post (ICP) and requested BSF's help for safe passage through the ICP during the night," the official stated.

The BSF promptly coordinated with the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB). "In a well-coordinated operation, both BSF and BGB displayed remarkable synergy," the official added.

The BGB ensured the workers' safe movement to the ICP and expedited customs and immigration clearance before handing them over to BSF at ICP Agartala late at night.