The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura thwarted cross-border smuggling attempts along the Indo-Bangladesh border in separate operations.

Acting on specific information, the security troops rescued 12 cattle from a trap of trans-border smuggling.

Meanwhile, in other incidents, the BSF personnel seized 7.5 kg Ganja, 750 kg sugar, 46 bottles phensedyl, among other contraband items worth Rs 46,09,615.

The successful operation highlights the ongoing efforts of the authorities to secure the region and prevent illegal crossings.

Earlier this week, security forces in Tripura arrested five individuals, including two Bangladeshi nationals, from Sabroom area for illegally crossing the international border and entering India, police said.

The five people were spotted by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel while they were crossing the border at Jalkumba village, following which they were arrested.