The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura foiled multiple infiltration attempts along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The security troops also apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals while they were attempting to cross the border.

Acting on specific input, the BSF troops thwarted the infiltration bid and prevented the foreign nationals from entering the country.

Earlier, on November 1, the BSF made significant strides in curbing illegal immigration and cross-border smuggling in Tripura, apprehending two Rohingya nationals and seizing narcotics and other contraband valued at over Rs 4 lakh.

According to a press release from the BSF, the operation took place on November 1, 2024, following specific intelligence regarding the presence and movement of illegal migrants in the Karbook area. The BSF troops stationed at the Border Out Post (BOP) Bhatiabari, under Gomati District, intercepted the two Rohingya migrants at the Karbook bus stand as they were allegedly planning to cross into Bangladesh.