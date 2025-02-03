The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura foiled various trans-border smuggling attempts along the Indo-Bangladesh border in different operations.

The security personnel also seized four cattle and a significant quantity of contraband items, including 88 kg Ganja, 470 Phensedyl bottles, and 50 Kg sugar worth Rs 8,90,308.

In a previous operation, led in collaboration between the Tripura BSF and Railway Police, personnel apprehended three Indian touts from the general area of Vill-North Kaiyadepha, Sepahijala, Tripura, along the Bangladesh border.

Another operation earlier last week led to the seizure of Ganja, Phensedyl, sugar and other contraband items worth Rs 8,74,578.

Security troops, in an act of camaraderie, saved the life of an injured villager, Anajay Tripura, a resident of Hariya Mani Para, who was hurt while performing his routine work.

BSF personnel provided first aid and evacuated him to the hospital for timely medical treatment.