Alert troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura have successfully thwarted multiple trans-border smuggling attempts along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

In a series of recent operations, the forces rescued three cattle and seized narcotics and other contraband items valued at Rs 4,65,748.

This recent success follows earlier operations, where BSF personnel, acting on specific intelligence, intercepted a significant quantity of narcotics. That operation yielded Yaba tablets, ganja, and Phensedyl, with an estimated worth of Rs 27,86,233.

In another separate incident, BSF officers halted a smuggling attempt involving cattle and contraband items valued at Rs 7,10,246. These consecutive successes demonstrate the BSF's commitment to maintaining border security and supporting India's broader initiatives to combat drug trafficking.