The Border Security Force (BSF) deployed in Tripura have foiled a major smuggling attempt and also detained three Bangladeshi nationals in last 24 hours.



As per BSF, on 12th January alert Mahila praharis of BSF fired 02 rounds from lethal weapon in compelling circumstances when a large group of smugglers armed with sharp edged weapons forcibly attempted to carry out smuggling of contrabands. The alert mahila praharis successfully foiled a major attempt of smuggling in the area of Border Out Post Ashabari under Sepahijala district and a huge quantity of sugar and other contrabands were recovered.



“In another operation on 11th January BSF troops of BOP Gaurnagar under district Khowai apprehended 03 Bangladeshi nationals while they were trying to cross over to Bangladesh. Apprehended Bangladeshi nationals are resident of Brahmanbaria district of Bangladesh. During questioning by BSF , apprehended Bangladeshi nationals revealed the identity of Indian tout and Bangladeshi tout involved in facilitating crossing of border. In addition adopting Non Lethal strategy BSF troops successfully foiled several attempts of infiltration and smuggling , rescued 10 cattle, seized 1000 kgs of sugar, 16 kg ganja, huge quantity of clothing items, medicines and other contraband worth more than Rs 50 lakhs”, said BSF.



Earlier today on 03 day border visit of Panisagar Sector BSF, Ashwani Kumar Sharma, IG Tripura Frontier BSF accompanied by Rajeev Vatsaraj, DIG BSF Sector HQ Panisagar visited BOPs border areas of Kamalpur, and Kailasahar under Unakoti District on 11th and 12th January and reviewed operational preparedness.



“IG BSF was briefed by the Battalion Commanders on the current scenario. IG BSF also visited ICP Manughat and presented a fruit basket to BGB troops”, said BSF.