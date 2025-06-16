The Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully thwarted multiple cross-border smuggling attempts along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura, arresting five suspected cattle smugglers and confiscating contraband valued at more than Rs 20 lakh.

One of the key interceptions took place at the Dholakcheri Border Outpost in South Tripura on June 14. Acting on specific inputs, BSF personnel apprehended five individuals allegedly involved in cattle smuggling. A total of 12 cattle were rescued during the operation. All suspects are reported to be residents of South Tripura and Gomati districts.

In a separate case, the same day, BSF troops at the Nirbhoypur Border Outpost in West Tripura recovered 47 brand new mobile phones valued at around Rs 10 lakh. The devices were being smuggled across the border fence into Bangladesh. The BSF acted swiftly to foil the attempt, preventing the contraband from crossing the international boundary.

Officials said the seized items, including foreign goods and electronics, point to an ongoing pattern of smuggling networks operating in the region.

Meanwhile, the BSF is set to introduce a new uniform designed to offer improved comfort and functionality in India's varied climate zones. Deputy Inspector General (North) Yogendra Singh Rathore confirmed that the upgraded uniform will feature a new fabric blend—80 per cent cotton and 20 per cent polyester—making it more suitable for the hot and humid conditions commonly faced by personnel, particularly in areas like Rajasthan and the Northeast.

Additional updates include a revised colour palette and modified pattern. The new uniform will also feature enhanced insignia, including an updated logo and clearer rank displays.