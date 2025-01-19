Inspector General of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura, A K Sharma held a courtesy meeting with the Tripura police DGP, Amitabh Ranjan on January 18.

During the meeting, which is said to have been a closed-door one, the officials discussed the security situation in the state.

It should be mentioned that security forces in the state, particularly the BSF, are taking strict measures to maintain vigilance along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

In another development, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) requested a courtesy meeting between Sector commander BSF Panisagar & Sector Commander BGB Srimangal.

The meeting was held at Land Custom Station (LCS) Chatalpur/LCS Manughat to enhance coordination, cooperation between both border guarding forces.

Earlier, the Tripura BSF, under Civic Action Programme, distributed books, notebooks, stationary and sports items among the students of a local school in Malda Kumar Para village.

Villagers, headmaster and teachers of the school were present during the event.