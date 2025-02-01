The Inspector General (IG) of the Tripura Border Security Force (BSF), Ashwani Kumar Sharma, on February 1, visited a medical camp organised by the 43 Battalion BSF at Durgapur High School, Rajnagar.

Organised under the Civic Action Programme, IG Sharma engaged with the border population during a village coordination meeting at Belonia, addressing community concerns.

He also visited Border Out Posts at Nathpara, Sarasima, Rajnagar & I C Nagar, reviewing the current security scenario, operational preparedness. He also interacted with field commanders.

Earlier, continuing their vigil against border smuggling bids, the Tripura BSF and the state police seized a significant haul of contraband items worth Rs 1,14,01,174.

Acting on specific input, the security troops launched a joint operation and seized a significant haul of contraband items near Vill-Karamtila, S/Tripura. Cigarettes, cosmetics and other contrabands were seized.

In other operations, vigilant troops of BSF Tripura foiled various trans-border smuggling attempts along the Indo-Bangladesh Border and seized Ganja and other contrabands worth Rs 5,17,900.