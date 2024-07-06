The Border Security Force (BSF) has stepped up its operations against touts and trans-border criminals in Tripura to curb the influx of Bangladeshi nationals and the smuggling of contraband items. Addressing the media, Inspector General (IG) BSF Shri Patel Piyush Purushottam Das, IPS, emphasized the enhanced vigilance and strategic measures being implemented to secure the state's borders.

IG Patel stated that manpower has been bolstered at sensitive border outposts and special operations have been launched to dismantle the networks of touts and smugglers operating in the bordering areas. "BSF has a zero tolerance policy against all such activities, and field commanders have been briefed to launch intelligence-based operations to nab the touts," he asserted.

The BSF has integrated state-of-the-art surveillance technology, including AI-enabled cameras and facial recognition tools, to strengthen border security. Physical gaps in border fencing are being addressed using improvised methods, and additional teams are being deployed in depth areas. There is also a heightened focus on joint operations with state police and sister agencies, yielding significant results.

In the current calendar year, BSF has seized contraband worth Rs 29 crores and apprehended 198 Bangladeshi nationals and 12 Rohingyas. Additionally, a substantial haul of narcotics and psychotropic drugs amounting to Rs 32 crores has been intercepted.

The IG further said that in the recently concluded IG BSF- Regional Commander BGB talks at Shillong from 1st July to 4th July, a dossier containing a list of Bangladeshi touts and criminals has been handed over to BGB and further BGB has assured to take action against them as per the law of land. Both the border guarding forces further agreed to identify vulnerable patches along the border and enhance the special coordinated patrols which are done jointly.

A decision was also made to share the telephone numbers at the field commander level to enable the sharing of real-time information. The Inspector General concluded by saying that this multi-dimensional approach will ensure a safe and secure border in the state of Tripura.