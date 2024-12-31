The Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border in view of increased smuggling and illegal activities.

The security personnel in Tripura detained one Bangladeshi on December 30.

Acting on specific intelligence, the BSF launched a joint operation with the Government Railway Police (GRP) of Agartala which led to the detention of the individual.

Earlier, in a similar operation, the BSF personnel apprehended six individuals along the Indo-Bangladesh border, of which two were Bangladeshis, three Rohingyas and one was an Indian tout.

The personnel also seized Indian currency worth Rs 7050 and Bangladeshi Taka worth 1000.

In another operation, the vigilant Tripura BSF personnel successfully thwarted multiple smuggling attempts along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

They rescued cattle and seized contrabands including sugar, firecracker worth Rs 8,04,523, intended for smuggling to Bangladesh.