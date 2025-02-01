The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura has enhanced vigilance and intensified its domination along the international border. Since January 26, BSF troops have successfully thwarted several attempts of infiltration, exfiltration, and trans-border smuggling.

According to the BSF, 14 Bangladeshi nationals and 2 Indian touts were apprehended by the BSF during various operations conducted independently and jointly.

Additionally, a significant quantity of narcotics, sugar, cattle, and other contraband items worth Rs 2.5 crore have been seized.

The BSF stated, “Maintaining strong coordination with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), the BSF has conducted approximately 80 simultaneous coordinated patrols and organized multiple border coordination meetings at various levels. Furthermore, BSF battalions have conducted over 40 village coordination meetings in border areas to address the concerns of the local population. In various joint operation with sister agencies, BSF troops carried out an extensive Ganja destruction drive in remote areas, destroying over 1 lakh matured plants cultivated illegally on approximately 60 acres of land.”

The BSF remains committed not only to maintaining a high level of alertness along the international border but also to contributing to the vision of a 'drug-free society'.