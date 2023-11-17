The body of a 40-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was discovered earlier this morning on November 17 near the Lankamura Iron bridge in Agartala. The deceased has been identified as Ishan Chandra Dora, a dedicated member of the 42nd battalion BSF stationed at Lankamura Border Outpost (BOP).

According to police sources, Dora was found lifeless while on duty near the Lankamura Iron bridge. The initial investigation suggests that the jawan fell from a culvert, leading to his death.

"We have also recovered his rifle, and there are no signs of bullet injuries on his body. Based on our preliminary findings, we suspect that he succumbed to injuries sustained from the fall," stated a police official involved in the case.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation and authorities are working to piece together the events leading up to the incident.