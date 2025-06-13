In a series of successful operations, the Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals and an Indian drug peddler while also seizing a large consignment of contraband, including 48 kilograms of cannabis and mobile phones worth Rs 65 lakh.

On June 12, BSF troops posted at Border Outpost (BOP) Boxanagar in Sepahijala district apprehended one Indian national and recovered 48 kg of ganja from his possession.

In a separate joint operation with the Government Railway Police (GRP), Agartala and Ambassa, BSF troops apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals at Agartala and Ambassa railway stations. The detained individuals were identified as residents of Khulna and Netrakona districts of Bangladesh. Their illegal entry into Indian territory is under investigation.



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Meanwhile, acting on specific intelligence, BSF personnel from BOP Koylatilla in Sepahijala district launched an operation in the hinterland and intercepted a Mahindra Bolero pick-up vehicle.

Upon inspection, they found the vehicle carrying 275 mobile phones of various brands, estimated to be worth around Rs 65 lakh.

A BSF spokesperson said the force has intensified its operations along the international border and in the hinterland to curb cross-border infiltration, exfiltration, and smuggling activities.

“The BSF remains committed to ensuring national security and preventing all forms of trans-border crime,” the official added.