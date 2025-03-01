One Bangladeshi smuggler was killed after a group of 20 to 25 Bangladeshi miscreants intruded inside Indian territory in Tripura's Sepahijala district on February 28,

The group, which was involved in smuggling activities in collaboration with Indian miscreants, entered at around 7:30 pm near BP Ref- 2050/7-S, located in the area of BOP Putia, Sepahijala.

When a BSF patrol party intervened and cautioned the intruders, the miscreants attacked the BSF personnel, leading to serious injuries to one jawan. The injured BSF jawan was immediately hospitalised and is currently undergoing treatment.

Subsequently, after the group attacked again, the miscreants attempted to snatch the BSF personnel's weapons. In order to protect his own life, a BSF jawan fired one round from a PAG (non-lethal) in self-defense. As a result, a Bangladeshi national was injured and later succumbed to his injuries and died.

Further details on the incident are awaited as investigations continue.