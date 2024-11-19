The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura has successfully thwarted an illegal smuggling attempt, seizing a substantial cache of contraband valued at over Rs 2.80 lakh.

In a separate operation, security personnel also rescued a number of cattle being trafficked across the border.

Acting on specific intelligence, the BSF troops carried out the operations along the Indo-Bangladesh border, marking a significant blow to cross-border smuggling networks.

The operation led to the confiscation of contraband items worth Rs 2,88,063 which were intended to be smuggled along the border.

In addition to the seizure, the BSF personnel also rescued several cattle, which were being illegally transported through the border area.

The security personnel have stepped up vigil and security to curb the rising incidents of cattle trafficking and smuggling activities.