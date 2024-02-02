The Border Security Force (BSF) deployed in Tripura has arrested one person and seized contraband and clothing items worth Rs 81 lakh from two different locations in the state.

As per BSF sources, as a part of special “Anti-smuggling Drive’ Border Tripura, on 2nd February in joint operation with department of Customs Agartala, BSF troops successfully seized 220 Kgs of Ganja worth Rs. 33 lakh from a house located in Jalaibari under Mohanpur Sub-division of Tripura’s West District.

While in another such operation on 1st February in the area of Border out post Karamtilla near Kalachera on NH-08 in South District of Tripura, BSF troops seized a big consignment of clothing items worth Rs. 48.25 lakh loaded in a vehicle and detained one Indian national who is the driver.

“BSF is fully committed to eradicate the menace of drugs trafficking /narcotics smuggling in the state of Tripura besides safeguarding the international border in Tripura”, said the BSF authorities.