The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura, in separate operations, seized a significant consignment of items worth over Rs 28 lakh along the Indo-Bangladesh border, thwarting smuggling activities.

Vigilant troops of the BSF, on November 16 seized a substantial consignment of cigarettes and medicines valued at Rs 7,21,067.

In other operations, the BSF security forces dealt significant blow to smuggling activities along the border by seizing a substantial consignment of items - Ganja, Phensedyl, sugar and other contraband items valued at Rs 5,39,437.

Earlier, acting on specific intelligence, the BSF, in a joint operation with the Tripura police seized significant haul of clothing and other contrabands worth ₹15,56,000/-, meant for smuggling into Bangladesh. The items were seized from the area of BOP Samarganj.