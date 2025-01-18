The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura foiled various trans-border smuggling attempts along the Indo-Bangladesh border in different operations.

Alert troops of the BSF, acted on intelligence inputs and seized 16 kg Ganja, 50 kg sugar, 100 bottles of phensedyl, 300 kg rice and other contraband items worth Rs 12,11,109.

In another operation, the Border Security Force in Tripura seized contraband items meant for smuggling to Bangladesh. Three individuals were apprehended in this connection.

Acting on specific input, the BSF troops launched an operation, successfully thwarting the smuggling attempt at the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The personnel seized 120 cartoons of Biri stick and a truck worth Rs 55,53,200 meant for smuggling to #Bangladesh.

Earlier, the vigilant BSF troops successfully foiled various smuggling bids along the Indo-Bangladesh border and rescued 7 cattle. 240 bottles of Phensedyl, 78 Kgs Ganja along with other contraband items worth Rs 13,9,826 were seized.