The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura, on January 26, launched a series of operations which led to the seizure of a huge consignment of contraband items worth over Rs 8 lakh.

The security forces thwarted various smuggling bids along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

In one of the operations, the BSF personnel seized Ganja, Phensedyl and other contraband items worth Rs 8,65,219.

In another operation, the troops rescued cattle which was handed over to the authorities for further investigation.

Earlier on January 25, vigilant troops of the Tripura BSF successfully foiled various smuggling attempts along the border.

The personnel rescued cattle and seized contraband including Phensedyl/Eskuff worth Rs 1,05,606 and Indian currency Rs 19,99,000.