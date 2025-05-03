Tripura Border Security Force (BSF), on May 3, seized contraband items worth Rs 3 crore in two separate operations.

According to BSF, in the night intervening May 2 and 3, the personnel launched an operation based on specific intelligence input. The BSF Ouick Reaction Team chased and intercepted a Bolero Pick up vehicle near Paddapuker Radhhapur Shiv Manadir on NH -08, which is the Assam-Agartala national highway.

“Meanwhile driver of the vehicle escaped. Two escort vehicle along the target vehicle that is one Safari and one Wagon managed to escape. On thorough search of seized vehicle 150 cartoons consisting 15 lakhs pieces of Foreign Brand Cigarettes ( Elegant, Supper slim mond, Patron nano white) worth Rs 2.82 crore seized”, said BSF.

In another operation, BSF troops of BOP Pathridwar under district West Tripura foiled a major attempt of smuggling and seized 3156 pieces of Mobile display worth Rs 22 Lakhs.