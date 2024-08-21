The Border Security Force in Tripura detained two Rohingya nationals from Irani area under Unakoti District and seized smuggled goods worth Rs 50 lakh from their possession.

As per a press release issued by the BSF, the troops deployed in the area of BOP Heerachera under Irani under Unakoti District acted on specific input on August 20, and apprehended two Rohingyas while they were trying to negotiate the border fence.

“In another operation, BSF troops of BOP Lankamura, Airport Police Station under West Tripura district and BOP Boxanagar under Sepahijala district seized 267 new mobile phones amounting Rs 25.5 lakhs while smugglers were trying to smuggle it from India to Bangladesh”, said BSF.

Furthermore, in a separate joint operation led by BSF troops and Police outpost Battala under District West Tripura, the personnel recovered 150 mobiles of various model amounting Rs 23 lakh from a house.

“Despite inclement weather BSF has tightened the surveillance and dominanation along the international border”, it added.