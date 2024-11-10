The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura seized 4000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 40 lakh along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Acting on specific input, the BSF troops foiled the smuggling attempt after the Yaba tablets were successfully seized on November 9.

The successful operation highlights the ongoing efforts of the authorities to secure the region and prevent illegal crossings.

Earlier this week, the Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura thwarted cross-border smuggling attempts along the Indo-Bangladesh border in separate operations.

Acting on specific information, the security troops rescued 12 cattle from a trap of trans-border smuggling.

Meanwhile, in other incidents, the BSF personnel seized 7.5 kg Ganja, 750 kg sugar, 46 bottles phensedyl, among other contraband items worth Rs 46,09,615.