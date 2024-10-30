The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura apprehended a Bangladeshi smuggler and seized 4,000 Yaba tablets from his possession.

Acting on specific input, the security forces personnel, on October 29 thwarted the narcotics smuggling attempt.

4,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 80 lakh was seized.

On 29 Oct 24, vigilant troops of #BSF #Tripura successfully thwarted an attempt of narcotics smuggling on #IndoBangladeshBorder. One #Bangladeshi smuggler was apprehended along with 4,000 Yaba tablets valued at ₹80,00,000/-#DrugFreeIndia#BSFAgainstDrugs#Tripura pic.twitter.com/JJsQCgt0J4 — BSF TRIPURA (@BSF_Tripura) October 30, 2024

Earlier on October 27, security forces detained 15 people, including children, in two separate operations along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura, officials reported.

Nine Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at Agartala Railway Station during a routine check by Border Security Force's Mobile Check Post. The suspects, recently released on bail, admitted to planning a permanent settlement in Kolkata.