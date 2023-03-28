Border Security Force (BSF) deployed in Kumarghat under Unakoti district has seized 221 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 1.10 crores.

In a press release, BSF has said that on the specific input, a Special Operation was launched by a team of BSF on March 28 at Railway Station Kumarghat, wherein a thorough search of coach number D-4 of train No. 15664 going from Silchar to Agartala was carried out.

“During the search, a seizure of approx 221.96 grams of suspected brown sugar was made from a white colour plastic bag left abandoned by the suspect who managed to slip away taking advantage of the crowd of passengers. The estimated value of seized brown sugar is approx Rs.1,10,98,000 Crore in the international market”, it reads.

Also Read: Tripura to set up drive-through vehicle scanners to combat drug menace, says CM Saha

The Tripura government has taken multiple initiatives to combat the drug menace in the state including the opening of an Addiction Clinic OPD across the state and a full body scanner to scan the vehicle and drivers.

While replying to a calling attention notice by TIPRA Motha MLA Brishaketu Debbarma on ‘Present Situation of Drug Addiction in Tripura’, the Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said that Tripura is a small state and is covered by Bangladesh from three sides, drug smugglers are using the state as a corridor for the trade of narcotics.

“We have taken a series of steps to combat the drug menace in the state and to save the youth from the clutches of drug addiction. We have opened a special 10 bedded Drug de-addiction Centre in the Modern Psychiatric Hospital in which Addiction Clinic OPD has already been opened. Similar OPDs and de-addiction centres will also be opened in other parts of the state”, said CM.