Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Tripura have intensified their crackdown on cross-border smuggling, seizing contraband worth more than Rs 60 lakh in multiple operations along the Indo-Bangladesh border this month.

In the latest operation, BSF personnel intercepted smugglers near Border Outpost Bollaitila, recovering clothing items and medicines valued at Rs 18.62 lakh that were allegedly intended for illegal transportation into Bangladesh.

Earlier operations saw the rescue of 23 cattle and the seizure of various items including 15 kg of ganja, 224 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup, and 4,850 kg of sugar. The troops also recovered 8,440 Bangladeshi Taka during the operations.

The seized items include narcotics, clothing, medicines, and other contraband worth approximately Rs 16.94 lakh from one operation and Rs 24.53 lakh from another, highlighting the scale of smuggling attempts in the region.

The BSF has adopted a non-lethal strategy in these operations, focusing on prevention and interception rather than use of force. Officials say enhanced surveillance and intelligence gathering have played crucial roles in these successful operations.