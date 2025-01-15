Border Security Force personnel intercepted multiple smuggling operations along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura, seizing contraband worth Rs 5,21,190. The troops recovered ganja, phensedyl, sugar, and other contraband, items frequently trafficked across the border.

Earlier on January 14, BSF seized contraband worth nearly Rs 22 lakhs in a series of operations. The troops recovered 8 kilograms of marijuana and 40 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup, items frequently trafficked across the border. They also prevented the smuggling of 1,150 kilograms of sugar and rescued six cattle from being illegally transported.

This week, Tripura Police also arrested one person and seized narcotics and live bullets worth over Rs 2 lakh from Mohinipur Gram Panchayat of Sidhar under West District.