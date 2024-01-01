The Border Security Force (BSF) deployed along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura seized narcotics and other smuggling items worth a staggering Rs 41 crore in 2023. The force detained 112 Rohingya and 632 Indian and Bangladeshi nationals for their involvement in various border-related crimes.

A press release from BSF Tripura highlighted the accomplishments of the Tripura Frontier during the preceding year, emphasizing their commitment to maintaining high levels of surveillance and alertness. The BSF successfully rescued 1,980 cattle heads and confiscated contraband items, including 2,02,535 bottles of Phensedyl, 16,750.18 kgs of Ganja, 98,003 Yaba tablets, 3.998 kg of Gold, 289.78 gms of Silver, 1,185.465 grams of Brown Sugar, arms, ammunition, and Bangladeshi currency amounting to ₹1,07,17,980 Taka.

The press release detailed the apprehension of 112 Rohingya Illegal Migrants (RIMs), 337 Bangladeshi nationals, and 295 Indians in different operations. Furthermore, the BSF, in collaboration with state and central agencies, destroyed 20,12,400 Ganja saplings grown illegally on 1,007 acres in Tripura through joint operations, reinforcing their commitment to curbing illegal activities.

The BSF, beyond its border security role, demonstrated a sense of responsibility towards the populace residing in bordering areas. Various Civic Action Programs, including Free Medical Camps, Cataract operations, skill development training, sports tournaments, and cultural activities, were conducted for the well-being of the local population.

The press release also highlighted the IG BSF - Region Commanders BGB level Border Coordination Conference held in Chattogram, Bangladesh, in September 2023. The conference addressed bilateral issues, fostering better coordination between the Border Guarding Forces for the well-being of the populations residing in the border area. This initiative contributes to maintaining friendly ties between the two nations.