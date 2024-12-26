Border Security Force personnel halted a significant smuggling operation near Boxanagar along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura, recovering nearly 2,000 mobile phone displays valued at Rs 26.35 lakh.

The operation marks one of several recent successes by BSF Tripura Frontier, which also intercepted multiple smuggling attempts of narcotics and essential commodities.

Additional seizures included ganja, sugar, and rice, with the total value of these secondary confiscations reaching Rs 7.26 lakh.

Security officials discovered the mobile displays during a routine patrol, reflecting the growing trend of electronics smuggling across the porous border.