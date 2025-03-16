The Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted an illicit consignment of used mobile phones worth over Rs 42 lakh along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura. The seizure took place on Sunday as part of an anti-smuggling operation.



According to officials, a BSF ambush team noticed suspicious movements of five to six individuals near the Matinagar area in Sonamura, Sepahijala district. When challenged, the suspects fled, leaving behind the contraband.



During a subsequent search of the area, security personnel recovered 187 secondhand mobile phones from various leading brands. The confiscated devices have been handed over to the Customs department for further investigation, a BSF spokesperson confirmed.





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