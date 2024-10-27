Security forces detained 15 people, including children, in two separate operations along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura, officials reported on Sunday morning.

Nine Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at Agartala Railway Station during a routine check by Border Security Force's Mobile Check Post. The suspects, recently released on bail, admitted to planning a permanent settlement in Kolkata.

In a second operation near the Muhuri River in South Tripura District, BSF troops intercepted six people, including two children, attempting to cross the unfenced riverine border. The group comprised three Bangladeshi nationals from Chadpur district and three Indian citizens from South Tripura.

Responding to increased cross-border movement, BSF has intensified patrolling operations along the border and hinterland areas. The enhanced security measures aim to curb illegal immigration and cross-border criminal activities.