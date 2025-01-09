Border Security Force personnel intercepted multiple smuggling attempts along the Tripura-Bangladesh frontier, seizing contraband worth over Rs 4.1 lakh during recent operations.

The seized items included cattle, marijuana (ganja), Phensedyl cough syrup, and illicit liquor. Phensedyl, containing codeine, is frequently smuggled into Bangladesh where it is banned but sought after as an intoxicant.

Earlier this week, BSF seized nearly 20,000 counterfeit sunglasses valued at Rs 32.93 lakh during a joint operation with Tripura Police near the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The contraband was discovered in a pickup truck at Border Outpost Pathridwar.

Additional seizures from separate operations included cattle, marijuana (ganja), Phensedyl cough syrup, sugar and other contraband items worth Rs 12.91 lakh.

The seized goods were reportedly meant for illegal transport into Bangladesh.