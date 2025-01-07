Border Security Force troops seized nearly 20,000 counterfeit sunglasses valued at Rs 32.93 lakh during a joint operation with Tripura Police near the Indo-Bangladesh border on Tuesday.

The contraband was discovered in a pickup truck at Border Outpost Pathridwar.

The raid marks one of several successful anti-smuggling operations conducted by BSF's Tripura Frontier in the past 24 hours.

Additional seizures from separate operations included cattle, marijuana (ganja), Phensedyl cough syrup, sugar and other contraband items worth Rs 12.91 lakh.

The seized goods were reportedly meant for illegal transport into Bangladesh.