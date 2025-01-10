Multiple smuggling attempts worth over Rs 4.2 lakh were foiled by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along the Tripura-Bangladesh frontier this week. The operations revealed a diverse network of contraband trafficking, including banned substances and everyday goods.

BSF troops seized significant quantities of cattle, marijuana, and Phensedyl cough syrup. The latter has emerged as a concerning trend, as the codeine-based medicine is prohibited in Bangladesh but remains in high demand as an intoxicant.

A joint operation between BSF and Tripura Police on January 9 led to another major bust near Border Outpost Samarganj. Officials recovered 12 bundles of clothes valued at Rs 13 lakh that were allegedly destined for illegal cross-border transport.

The series of seizures highlights ongoing challenges in preventing illegal trade along the porous border region. Local authorities continue to strengthen surveillance and coordination efforts to combat smuggling activities.