The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura, foiled several smuggling attempts along the Indo-Bangladesh border, continuing their fight against illegal activities.

The BSF troops rescued cattle and seized Phensedyl/Eskuff, Ganja, medicines, along with other contraband items worth Rs 9,39,614.

In another incident, the vigilant troops led a proactive operation on February 3, thwarting a smuggling bid in the general area of Putia in Sepahijala district and seized 130 Kg Ganja worth Rs 6,50,000.

On February 2, the BSF personnel acted on specific input and intercepted an unclaimed consignment of clothes dumped in the general area of vill Radhanagar, PS Madhupur, in Sepahijala.

The troops seized 15 bundles containing 819 sarees worth Rs 10,23,000.