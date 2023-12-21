The Director General of Border Security Force (BSF), Nitin Agarwal stated on December 21 that the security force is utilizing technology to safeguard the border against infiltration and drug smuggling.

Tripura shares an 856 km long international border with neighboring Bangladesh.

The BSF DG arrived in Tripura on Wednesday to review the security and operational preparedness of BSF Tripura Frontier.

While addressing reporters, he mentioned that the BSF deployed in Tripura primarily encounters challenges posed by difficult hilly terrains and heavy rainfall.

“The terrain in Tripura is challenging, and the rainfall is substantial. These two issues are causing problems, but otherwise, there are no significant challenges as the BSF is always prepared. BSF jawans deployed in Tripura are working tirelessly to prevent infiltration into the state. We are also employing technologies to prevent infiltration and other border-related crimes. Overall, the border is under our control. We maintain good relations with the local population because we seek their cooperation. Some individuals engage in smuggling for easy money, and we are taking preventive measures by keeping all our troops on alert and utilizing technology,” said the BSF DG.

He emphasized that the next generation should avoid such activities and never cooperate with those involved in illegal activities, urging them to inform the security forces about any issues.

DG Agarwal further informed that almost all areas in Tripura are fenced, and work is underway to complete the fencing in remaining patches.

“There are some riverine and terrains where fencing is not feasible, and that's why we are using other methods and technology to secure such areas,” added Agarwal.

He clarified that there are no reported terrorist activities in the state.