The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has initiated the installation of towers to provide coverage to the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) habitats and tourist destinations in Tripura where mobile networks have not yet reached.

In an exclusive conversation with India Today NE, an official from BSNL in Tripura, who preferred not to be named, disclosed that BSNL has set targets to extend mobile network coverage to rural hamlets, including tourist spots, under the PM Janman scheme.

"We have already completed the foundation for installing mobile towers in approximately 75 locations, with towers installed in around 50 locations. More equipment is en route. We are expecting that by May end the equipments will arrive here and we will start our works" the official stated.

The official further revealed that BSNL plans to install mobile towers in approximately 125 locations across Tripura.

"Conducting surveys posed challenges due to lack of signals and some other issues. We are also focusing on installing towers in PVTG habitats, where surveys are currently underway. Additionally, we are addressing permissions for installation in tourist destinations such as Chabimura and other areas. While permissions from some school authorities have been obtained, others are still pending due to factors like forest cover," he elaborated.

According to a letter, approximately 10 PVTG habitats have already been covered, while tourist spots like Chabimura and Tirthamukh in the Gomati District, previously lacking network coverage, have completed the land allotment process, with work underway.

Gomati District Magistrate Tarit Kanti Chakma recently chaired a review meeting on the matter.

"The ongoing mobile tower works in Tirthamukh over the past few months will continue, and work in Chabimura will commence after the conclusion of the Model Code of Conduct for Elections 2024," he affirmed.