The forthcoming celebrations marking the 2,568th Buddha Jayanti Utsav and Vaishakhi Buddha Purnima are poised to transpire at the serene Venuban Buddha Vihara in Kunjaban, Agartala, spanning across May 22-23.

Organized by the Buddha Jayanti Celebration Committee, this two-day extravaganza holds immense significance for the Buddhist community and attendees alike. The ceremonious inauguration, scheduled for May 22 at 4:30 p.m., will be graced by the esteemed presence of Tripura Governor, Nallu Indrasena Reddy, who will ceremonially light the auspicious lamp.

Governor Reddy will serve as the chief guest for the inaugural proceedings, accompanied by esteemed dignitaries including Ven Dr. Dhammapiya, Founder and Chancellor of Dhamma Dipa International Buddhist University in Sabroom, and Professor Ganga Prasad Prasain, Vice Chancellor of Tripura University.

Presiding over the inaugural ceremony will be Ven Khemachara, the Secretary of Venuban Buddha Vihara, who emphasized the profound significance of the full moon day of Vaisakh, commemorating the birth, enlightenment, and Mahaparinirvana of Shakyamuni Buddha.

An open invitation has been extended to all to partake in the festivities, highlighting the inclusive nature of the event. A notable highlight of the celebration will be a mega sit and draw competition, specially curated to engage children in exploring the life and teachings of Lord Buddha.

Scheduled for May 22, the competition will cater to three age groups - 7 years, 7-10 years, and 10-14 years. Participants will be tasked with portraying various aspects of Buddha's life, focusing on his birth and enlightenment, thereby fostering a deeper understanding of Buddhist teachings among the younger generation.