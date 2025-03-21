Tripura opposition leader Jitendra Chaudhury, on March 21, termed the state budget for the 2025-26 financial year as "anti-people," "insubstantial," and "directionless."

Reacting to the matter, Chaudhury, who is also the Tripura CPI(M) state committee secretary, said, "We have never seen such a lengthy budget presentation in the assembly. Despite the extensive time taken by the finance minister and his use of flowery language, the budget failed to address critical issues such as the crisis faced by people in rural areas, unemployment, challenges faced by small traders, deteriorating law and order, and corruption in the state government. This budget does not adequately reflect concerns about public welfare or wealth creation, and it will not contribute to either."

He claimed that the budget would not play any effective role in the state's overall development, infrastructural reforms, employment generation, or in improving the living standards of marginalised communities.

"This budget fails to provide any solutions to the problems of youth unemployment, declining incomes of businessmen, worsening law and order, and corruption from the Panchayat to the Assembly. Although the budget allocates a substantial amount of money, past experiences have shown no positive results. This budget is no exception," he added.

He further alleged that the new projects and schemes introduced in this budget were designed to benefit those who have been exploiting the state's resources for the past seven years.