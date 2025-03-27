The fifth day of the Budget session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly on Thursday, March 27 started without the presence of the Principal Opposition party, CPIM, escalating a political confrontation that began earlier in the week.

Tensions peaked on Wednesday when the opposition party accused Assembly Speaker Biswabandhu Sen of procedural misconduct.

The dispute originated from a rejected privilege motion related to an alleged racial slur by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath against Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury.

When the Speaker refused to entertain multiple privilege motions, prioritising the minister's filing over the opposition's, CPIM members protested and walked out of the House. Chaudhury later described the incident as the "darkest chapter" in the Assembly's legislative history.

Chief Minister Manik Saha has attempted to defuse the situation, appealing to CPIM to return to the legislative proceedings. However, the opposition remains steadfast in its boycott.

The Budget session, which began on March 21, is set to continue until April 1.