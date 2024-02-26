The Tripura Legislative Assembly is set to start its budget session on March 1, aiming to conclude proceedings before the impending Lok Sabha elections.

Today after the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that the decision was finalized during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) held on Friday, presided over by the Legislative Assembly Speaker, Bishwabandhu Sen.

“The budget session, scheduled to commence on March 1, will run until March 5, with a strategic break on March 2 and 3. The expedited timeline is motivated by the anticipation of potential Lok Sabha elections, prompting the Assembly to swiftly address crucial matters. The session's inaugural day will witness the presentation of additional expense allocations, followed by the formal budget presentation. Subsequently, the Tripura Public Demand Recovery Act Amendment Bill will be introduced. On March 4, the allocation of additional expenses will be ratified alongside the passage of the Tripura Public Demand Recovery Act Amendment Bill. Simultaneously, deliberations on the proposed budget will commence,” he said.



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The Minister further said that the final day of the session, March 5, will be dedicated to the continuation of discussions on the proposed budget.

“In the afternoon, the proposed budget is slated for approval. This condensed timeline underscores the Assembly's commitment to efficiently conduct legislative affairs amidst the dynamic political landscape, ensuring the timely conclusion of the budget session before the Damama Bazar elections.