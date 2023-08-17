The upcoming by-poll in Tripura has taken center stage as BJP candidates Tofajjal Husain and Bindu Debnath filed their nominations today for the Boxanagar and Dhanpur Assembly constituencies respectively. Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, addressing the crowd at the nomination filing event, expressed strong confidence in securing victory for the BJP in both constituencies.

Dr. Saha attributed the people's dissatisfaction with the CPIM and Congress to their unruly behavior exhibited in the Assembly house. He emphasized that such behavior has resonated negatively with the constituents, paving the way for the BJP's prospects.

In his address, Dr. Saha reiterated the BJP's commitment to the principles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' slogan, underscoring the party's focus on progress and unity among the people of Tripura.

"The disruptive conduct witnessed by a section of MLAs during the budget session in the Holy Assembly has not gone unnoticed by the people. The BJP firmly stands against such behavior. The actions of CPIM and Congress within the Assembly have not been appreciated by the public. I am confident that the voters in Boxanagar and Dhanpur constituencies will voice their support for our candidates and choose progress over disruption," said Dr. Saha.

Taking a critical stance on the Congress-CPIM alliance, CM Dr. Saha highlighted the incongruity of their collaboration. "The party responsible for a history of deaths, torture, and arson has formed an alliance with the Congress. I questioned the Congress leaders on the morality of this alliance before God, and they had no satisfying response. The Congress even held meetings within the CPIM party office—a truly unusual situation. However, the reverse, where CPIM leaders visit the Congress office, is non-existent. The decline in CPIM's influence has led them to this alliance. We remember and pay tribute to those who lost their lives during CPIM's 35-year rule, which resulted in chaos. Do the people wish to reinstate such leaders in the Assembly? I urge all citizens to distance themselves from this alliance," he asserted.