The state president of Tripura's ruling BJP, Rajib Bhattacharya, on August 16 expressed confidence that the party would secure victory in both seats up for by-election attributing this anticipated success to the faith that the people have in the current BJP-led government.

The by-polls are scheduled for September 5, with vote counting set for September 8. Tafajjal Hossain has been selected as the BJP's candidate for Boxanagar, while Bindu Debnath will represent the party in the Dhanpur Assembly constituency in Sonamura Sub-division under Sepahijala district.

Speaking to reporters, Rajib announced that the by-election for two assembly seats would take place on September 5th and BJP had revealed its candidates' names yesterday.

“We are confident that the BJP will secure a resounding victory in both of these seats. Following this, our party is diligently working. In the 2023 Assembly election, we witnessed the outcome of the CPIM-Congress alliance. Despite having ruled the state for the past 25 years, CPIM has now lost its status as the opposition. Congress, driven by personal benefits, joined forces with CPIM for the 2023 Assembly election. The way people disregarded them in that election, we are optimistic that the same will happen in this by-election. BJP is poised to emerge victorious in both seats,” he stated.

Rajib highlighted the efficacy of the double-engine government and its commitment to people's welfare and benefits, which has garnered people's support and faith in the BJP.

He also revealed that IPFT leadership would be present during the nomination filing tomorrow.

"Tomorrow in Sonamura, we will submit the nominations in the presence of Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik, and other party leaders," he shared.