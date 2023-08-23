Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on August 23 said that in order to maintain the unity among the people and continue the overall development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the victory of the BJP candidates is essential in the upcoming by-elections slated to be held on September 05.

“North Eastern states, including Tripura, are progressing due to the dedicated efforts and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the times ahead, we must align ourselves with the directives of the Prime Minister to ensure the continued welfare and progress of the state. Therefore, to uphold the unity of the nation's people and accelerate development, it is imperative for the Bharatiya Janata Party nominees to emerge victorious in the upcoming by-elections”, said Dr. Saha.

Dr. Saha said this to the voters while engaging in a door-to-door campaign at Kalikrishna Nagar in Kathalia, within the Dhanpur Assembly Constituency under Sepahijala district on Wednesday.

With only a few days left, the by-elections for the 20th Boxanagar and 23rd Dhanpur assembly constituencies are scheduled for September 5th. Tofazzal Hussain has been designated as the BJP candidate from the Boxanagar constituency, while Bindu Debnath will be contesting from the Dhanpur Assembly Constituency.

He emphasized that the victory of the BJP candidate is essential to sustain the overall development of the state and uphold peace and harmony.

Subsequently, Dr. Saha took to Facebook and posted, "As part of the upcoming by-elections, I joined the Padayatra and door-to-door campaign in Kalikrishna Nagar, Kathalia, to support Bindu Debnath, the nominated BJP candidate for Dhanpur Assembly Constituency. I am heartened by the spontaneous response from the people. I am confident that BJP will secure a significant victory in this assembly election."