Jitendra Chowdhury, the secretary of the Tripura CPIM state committee, has stated that the results of the upcoming by-elections in two state seats could pave the way to steer away from the current dictatorial governance of the BJP at the center.

Chowdhury, who also serves as an MLA, made these remarks while filing the nomination papers for the Left Front candidates, namely Kaushik Chanda of Dhanpur and Mizan Hossain of Boxanagar Assembly constituencies within Tripura's Sepahijala district.

“I earnestly urge everyone to cast their votes in favor of our candidates contesting in Dhanpur and Boxanagar. While it's evident that the incumbent government will not be swayed by the results of these two assembly constituencies, these outcomes have the potential to reshape the political landscape across the nation. With just about a year left until the culmination of the present central government's tenure and the impending 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it's evident that the ruling BJP, over the past nine years, has disadvantaged the 1.4 billion citizens of our nation. The most severely affected groups in this period have been the workers, farmers, and youth. A distressing competition appears to be underway, focused on how the BJP can systematically deplete the country's wealth, effectively silencing the voices of ordinary citizens and undermining the principles of law and the Constitution. All these efforts seem to be directed towards reinstating Modi in power. The assembly election results hold the potential to chart a course to unseat this autocratic BJP regime,” said Chowdhury.

Chowdhury accused the BJP and IPFT of securing victory in the previous assembly election due to the division of opposition votes.

“Through an unprovoked assault, they disrupted people's lives and impeded development. Over the past five years, they have deceived the people of the state. There was a glimmer of hope that this government, led by Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, would function effectively and alter its approach and interactions with the public. However, no substantial changes have come to fruition. Lawlessness prevails, and citizens' rights are suppressed within the state. Workers are denied their rightful wages. I remain confident that the electorate in this assembly election will usher our candidates to victory in these two constituencies. Just as the ruling party strived to manipulate the previous election, similar attempts might be made during this by-election. Nevertheless, if we can counteract such efforts and surmount the obstacles, we will cast our votes for our candidates, regardless of impediments, ensuring their triumph," added Chowdhury.