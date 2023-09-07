The Left Front Committee of Tripura has decided to boycott the counting for by election which will be held on September 8.

The by-election was held in Tripura's two Assembly Constituencies including Dhanpur and Boxanagar under Sepahijala district of the state.

In a statement, Left Front Convener Narayan Kar said that on 5th September the Tripura Left Front expressed that the bye-elections to 20 Boxanagar and 23 Dhanpur in the state were completely rigged and made a farce.

“And in this respect drew the attention of the Election Commission time and again right from the beginning of the polling. But sorry state of affair was that no positive steps were taken to prevent the whole scale rigging. In this back drop the Tripura Left Front demanded to countermined the rigged election to these two constituencies and go for announcement of fresh election. But surprisingly after elapsed of twenty four hours of this demand the Election Commission has not budged yet”, it reads.

He further said that under this circumstances it is amply clear that the motive of Election Commission.

“In this situation what is the point of thinking of going of counting of votes. Therefore, we have decided to boycott the counting of rigged voting on 8th August 2023”, it added,