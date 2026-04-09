Tripura Bypoll: Dharmanagar turnout rises to 33.50% by 11 AM

Voter turnout in the Dharmanagar Assembly by-election in North Tripura rose to 33.50% by 11 a.m., with polling continuing smoothly and no reports of EVM malfunction.

The bypoll, necessitated by the demise of BJP MLA and Assembly Speaker Biswabandu Sen, began at 7 a.m. across 55 polling stations in the constituency.

Chief Electoral Officer Brijesh Pandey said the voting process is proceeding without disruption, adding that no complaints related to EVMs have been received so far. Returning Officer Debjani Chowdhury also confirmed that polling has been peaceful since morning.

Six candidates are in the fray, including BJP’s Jahar Chakraborty, Congress nominee Chayan Bhattacharya, CPI(M)’s Amitabh Datta, SUCI candidate Sanjay Chowdhury, Independent Brajalal Debnath, and Amra Bangali’s Bibhas Ranjan Das.

A total of 46,183 voters are eligible to cast their votes, including 22,380 men, 23,763 women, and 924 newly registered voters.

Special arrangements such as model polling stations, all-women managed booths, and dedicated “pink counters” have been set up, while security has been strengthened with deployment of CAPF, Tripura State Rifles, and state police, supported by Quick Reaction Teams.